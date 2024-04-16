Pedestrian struck, killed overnight on northbound I-435 at Winner Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed on northbound Interstate 435 at Winner Road early Tuesday morning.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department was called to the scene shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers say a male pedestrian was crossing all lanes of northbound I-435 from east to west, when he was struck by a silver GMC Yukon Denali.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the Dinali stopped and was not injured in the collision..

All lanes of northbound I-435 were shut down for about three hours while the investigation was underway, but re-opened shortly before 5 a.m.

This is the 34th fatality compared to the 20th at this time last year.

