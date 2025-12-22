Pedestrian struck, killed Sunday on I-70 near Oak Grove

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash Sunday night on Interstate 70 in Jackson County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash involved a passenger car and a pedestrian in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at Oak Grove.

Paramedics transported the pedestrian to an area hospital, where they died from their injuries.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

