Pedestrian struck, killed Thursday night in hit-and-run in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park are searching for the driver wanted in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead.

A police spokesperson said officers were dispatched to the crash around 11 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of W. 95th Street and Hadley.

Officers believe the pedestrian was on the sidewalk walking east on 95th Street. When the pedestrian came up on a private drive, he entered the edge of the roadway where he was struck by the driver of a vehicle.

The pedestrian, identified as Joshua Willet, 36, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from injuries in the crash.

The driver fled the scene. No information about the suspect driver or vehicle was available.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Overland Park Police at 913-890-1437.

