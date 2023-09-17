Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri's Westport neighborhood.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says that around 3:06 a.m., a pedestrian was crossing West 39th Street to the east using the crosswalk.

A "light-colored vehicle" driving north on Southwest Trafficway did not stop for a red light and hit the pedestrian, according to police. The pedestrian landed in the roadway and the vehicle fled the scene.

Police say the pedestrian is in life-threatening condition.

KCPD is investigating the crash.

