Pedestrian waiting for bus struck by car, critically injured Wednesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian waiting for a bus was struck by a speeding driver Wednesday night.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say around 5:30 p.m., the driver of a light-green Mercury was speeding northbound on Blue Ridge Cutoff. Witnesses told police the driver was passing vehicles in a careless manner when he lost control near E. 39th Street.

The vehicle struck a tree before hitting the pedestrian who had been waiting for the bus.

Paramedics transported the pedestrian to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police said Wednesday night the investigation was ongoing.

