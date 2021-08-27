Person killed in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide in the 7900 block of E. 112th Street.

Police were called to the area about 2:15 a.m. after they got a call about a disturbance and the sound of shots.

While they were on the way, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The man died a short time later.

Detectives are speaking to witnesses and trying to gather more information.

No suspect information has been released.

