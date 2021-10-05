Person suffers critical injuries in shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting near East 29th Street and Gillham Road.

Police were called to the area about 10:50 p.m. Monday.

Police say one person suffered critical injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .