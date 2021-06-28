Person suffers life-threatening injuries in overnight shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say a person was shot near East 68th Street and South Benton Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri overnight.

Police were called to the scene about 1:45 a.m.

Police tell us the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .