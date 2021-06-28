Watch
Person suffers life-threatening injuries in overnight shooting

Police Lights
Posted at 3:29 AM, Jun 28, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say a person was shot near East 68th Street and South Benton Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri overnight.

Police were called to the scene about 1:45 a.m.

Police tell us the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

