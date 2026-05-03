Pickup driver dead, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a two-vehicle crash Sunday left the driver of a pickup dead and a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy seriously injured.

The crash happened on MO-139 Highway, north of County Road 220, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP said the pickup driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and the deputy was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said the highway is currently blocked and that motorists should use an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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