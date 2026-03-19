Pilot safely lands aircraft on Old Kansas City Road after engine failure just short of Miami County Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pilot safely landed a single-engine aircraft on Old Kansas City Road after experiencing engine failure just short of the Miami County Airport.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports the agency’s communications center received word from the aircraft that it was in distress shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The engine failure occurred about 1.2 miles southwest of the airport, per the sheriff's office.

Nevertheless, the pilot was able to land safely on Old Kansas City Road, north of 335th Street.

The sheriff’s office said both occupants of the aircraft, which is operated by the U.S. Aviation Academy, were uninjured.

Emergency responders included the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Miami County EMS, Osawatomie Police Department, Osawatomie Fire Department and Paola Fire Department.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

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