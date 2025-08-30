Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Plane found, not sure if lost; Douglas County Sheriff's office looking for pilot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A small plane without pilot or passengers was found Saturday morning in Douglas County, Kansas.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Department said a passerby made the discovery near Vinland at North 700 and East 1700 roads.

The Kansas Highway Patrol will handle the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

