Plane found, not sure if lost; Douglas County Sheriff's office looking for pilot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A small plane without pilot or passengers was found Saturday morning in Douglas County, Kansas.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Department said a passerby made the discovery near Vinland at North 700 and East 1700 roads.

Douglas County, Kansas, Sheriff's Department Abandoned plane in Douglas County, Kansas

The Kansas Highway Patrol will handle the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

