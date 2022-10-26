Platte County Sheriff's Department ask for public's help to find escapee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to find an escapee.

Jacob Meineker, 38, escaped from custody at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday while at St. Luke's North Hospital, according to a news release from the Platte County Sheriff's Office.

He was last seen wearing blue hospital pants, but did not have on a shirt or shoes, the news release states.

Meineker is white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Meineker was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with possession of a controlled substance with 35 grams of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, according to jail records.

Bond was set at $2,500.

Anyone with information about Meineker should call 911.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .