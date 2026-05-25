Pleasant Hill police, Cass County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting at Price Chopper

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Pleasant Hill Police Department with a shooting investigation at a Price Chopper.

Officials in Pleasant Hill are providing an update after three people were shot earlier Monday. Watch in the video player below.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Pleasant Hill emergency personnel responded to a reported shooting at the Price Chopper located at 2101 N. State Route 7 Highway.

Authorities confirmed that three people were shot during the incident.

The suspect is currently in custody, according to police.

Authorities ask people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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