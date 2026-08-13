Pole holding up Flock camera cut down Thursday in Kearney; camera not taken

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A vandal or vandals cut down a pole Thursday in Kearney that holds up a Flock camera, but the pole and camera were not taken.

The incident happened at 19th Street and Nation Road, not far from where a new fire station is being built.

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A city spokesperson said the Flock camera was in a remote area and there were no nearby residences with security cameras.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Kearney Police Department at 816-407-3700 or the department's business line at 816-628-3925.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.