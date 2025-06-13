Police: 1 killed, 2 others shot in overnight Independence shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence have launched a homicide investigation after one person was killed and two others were shot in a shooting overnight.

A police spokesperson said the three victims were located in the 1500 block of South Brookside Avenue.

One of the victims was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other two victims were transported to an area hospital.

Police say one of the two victims remains in life-threatening condition. The other person’s injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

The circumstances and suspect information weren’t immediately known.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.