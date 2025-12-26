Police: 2 killed in property dispute Friday morning in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men were killed in a property dispute Friday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 9:15 a.m., police received a call on a disturbance in the 7400 block of Chestnut Avenue.

First responders arrived and located two adult males who had been shot. The men were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Witnesses tell police there was a dispute over property before the two men were struck by gunfire.

