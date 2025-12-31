Police: 2 teenagers injured in shooting during neighborhood dispute Wednesday afternoon in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two teenagers suffered injuries in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a Northland apartment complex, per Kansas City, Missouri, police.

Police said the shooting, which was reported about 4:30 p.m., was the result of a neighborhood dispute.

It happened at the Parvin Estates Apartments in the 6100 block of Northeast Russell Road.

Braden Bates/KSHB 41 Shooting scene in the 6100 block of NE Russell on New Year's Eve.

One teen sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the other sustained possible life-threatening injuries, per KCPD.

Police said a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

