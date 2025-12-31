Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police: 2 teenagers injured in shooting during neighborhood dispute Wednesday afternoon in Northland

Jake Weller/KSHB 41
6100 block of NE Russell
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two teenagers suffered injuries in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a Northland apartment complex, per Kansas City, Missouri, police.

Police said the shooting, which was reported about 4:30 p.m., was the result of a neighborhood dispute.

It happened at the Parvin Estates Apartments in the 6100 block of Northeast Russell Road.

Shooting scene in the 6100 block of NE Russell on New Year's Eve.

One teen sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the other sustained possible life-threatening injuries, per KCPD.

Police said a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

