Police: 24-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman found dead under 7th Street Trafficway Bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after a 24-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kansas, was found dead under the 7th Street Trafficway Bridge last week.

At about 9:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, KCKPD officers were dispatched regarding a reported deceased person under the 7th Street Trafficway Bridge in an industrial area just north of Southwest Boulevard.

Once officers arrived, they located the body of an unidentified adult female.

Detectives with KCKPD’s Major Case Unit also responded to the scene and began an investigation.

Over the weekend, detectives linked the case to a missing person report filed Friday afternoon in Johnson County, Kansas.

Police said the woman has since been identified as 24-year-old Monica Rivera of Kansas City, Kansas. She was last seen in the early morning of Oct. 23 walking northbound along 7th Street Trafficway near Southwest Boulevard.

According to police, preliminary autopsy findings indicate no evidence of foul play.

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