Police: 2nd victim dies from injuries in June 22 shooting at 18th and Vine District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second victim has died in connection with a mass shooting last month in Kansas City, Missouri's 18th and Vine District.

Police said Tuesday they were notified by staff at a local hospital that one of the victims who was shot in the early June 22 incident died from their injuries. The victim was identified as Jalin Brewer, 24.

A total of six people were struck by gunfire in the incident. One of the victims, Ty’rick Henry, 26 , was pronounced deceased in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

In addition to the two people killed, four others were shot and suffered injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

The day after the shooting, Jackson County prosecutors charged Leonard Holman Jr., 24 , with unlawful discharge of a firearm and resisting arrest in connection with the shooting. At the time, police were still working to determine if Holman had any role in the actual shooting.

The investigation continues.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.