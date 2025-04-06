Police: 4 shot, 2 killed Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say four people were shot - two of them killed - late Saturday night.

A police spokesperson said officers were called around 9 p.m on a shooting call in the 800 block of N. 70th Terrace.

Officers on the scene located two adult male victims deceased.

In the course of the investigation, police learned of two additional shooting victims. Those victims were receiving treatment at an area hospital. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Police did not immediately have any suspect information.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.