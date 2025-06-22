Police: 9 people arrested Saturday at carnival outside Independence Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eight juveniles and one adult were arrested Saturday night following a “large disturbance” in the parking lot outside of Independence Center Mall.

A police spokesperson told KSHB 41 News that several agencies were called Saturday night to the mall’s parking lot, including police from Independence, Kansas City, Missouri, Blue Springs, the Jackson County Sheriff and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The spokesperson said no injuries were reported and no shots were fired during the incident.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

