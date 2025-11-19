Police activity has closed several roads at SE corner of downtown loop in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police activity Wednesday morning has closed several roadways at the southeast corner of the downtown loop in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Transportation and KCPD say westbound Interstate 670 at 13th Street, the ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to westbound I-670, and the ramp from northbound U.S. 71 Highway to westbound I-670 are all closed due to the police activity.

It was not immediately clear how long the closures would last.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

