'No active threat': Law enforcement remains at Panasonic plant after Friday incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple members of law enforcement responded late Friday morning to a disturbance at the Panasonic battery plant in De Soto.

At least two ambulances were dispatched just after 11 a.m. to 10301 Astra Parkway.

"The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has a large presence in the area of the Panasonic plant near 103rd and Astra Pkwy," a sheriff's spokesperson posted on social media.

The spokesperson said there was no active threat to the public.

The spokesperson expected law enforcement to remain on the scene for an extended period of time.

A Panasonic spokesperson provided the following statement to KSHB 41 News:

"We are aware of the law-enforcement involved incident at the De Soto, KS, facility," the spokesperson said. "There was not an active shooter, and we are working closely with the appropriate authorities. We have no additional details to share at this time."

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan reports lots of cars leaving the site.

KSHB 41 News has crews on the scene working to learn more. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

