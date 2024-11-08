Police arrest suspect in vandalism incident at Columbus Park coffee shop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police arrested a suspected vandal for damaging a popular coffee shop Wednesday in the city's Columbus Park neighborhood.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department credited help from another law enforcement agency in the capture of the suspect.

Security camera video caught the suspect throwing an object several times at Café Cà Phê, 916 E. 5th St.

Police went there about 7:40 a.m., but found no suspects.

No charges have been filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

