Police: Arson charges filed against man in Independence duplex fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man is facing charges of arson and resisting arrest after a house fire Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to a report of fire at a duplex Thursday morning in the 240 block of Harvard Avenue. Crews were able to douse the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Fire investigators believe the blaze was intentionally set and took Cody R. Hagemeir into custody.

A police spokesperson said Friday Hagemeir had been charged with first-degree arson and resisting arrest.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.