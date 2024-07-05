Watch Now
Police: Arson charges filed against man in Independence duplex fire

Phillip Hawkins
Posted at 10:05 AM, Jul 05, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man is facing charges of arson and resisting arrest after a house fire Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to a report of fire at a duplex Thursday morning in the 240 block of Harvard Avenue. Crews were able to douse the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Fire investigators believe the blaze was intentionally set and took Cody R. Hagemeir into custody.

A police spokesperson said Friday Hagemeir had been charged with first-degree arson and resisting arrest.

