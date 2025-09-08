Police ask for help in locating missing Kansas City, Missouri, boy, 12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Kobe Sims was last seen around 11:45 a.m. Sunday near E. 30th Street and Benton Boulevard.

Kobe is described as a Black male, 5-feet, 2-inches tall, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing blue shorts and a white T-shirt at the time he was last seen.

Anyone with information about Kobe should call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.

—

