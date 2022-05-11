Police ask for help locating missing Kansas City, Missouri, man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing and possibly endangered 41-year-old man.

Gerald Mitchell was last contacted on May 8 on social media. His last known location was in the area of East 23rd Street and Walrond Avenue in KCMO.

"Gerald has medical issues that require attention and his family is concerned for his well-being," a release from KCPD said.

Mitchell is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 200 lbs with brown eyes and very short, balding black hair, police say.

He drives a black, four door Mazda six with a rear spoiler and damage on the back fender.

"If located, call 911 or notify the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220," KCPD said.