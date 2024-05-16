Police ask public for help in locating missing, endangered woman, 23

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered 23-year-old woman.

Police say Alyssa McMurry was last seen around 8 a.m. Monday, May 13, in the 4100 block of Tracey Ave.

At the time she was last seen, McMurry was wearing a maroon jumpsuit and driving a silver 2012 Buick sedan with Missouri license plates VD3W1N.

McMurry is five-feet, seven-inches tall, roughly 130 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about McMurry should call KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or call 911.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.