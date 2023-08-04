Police: Bicyclist struck in Overland Park dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park said Friday that a 41-year-old bicyclist has died from injuries in a collision earlier this week.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, police say a driver was heading north on Antioch Road and struck the bicyclist from behind near W. 99th Street.

The bicyclist, identified as Noah Anderson, was transported to an area hospital where he died days later.

An Overland Park police spokesperson said the driver of the car told investigators they did not see the bicyclist.

The spokesperson said the crash remains under investigation.

