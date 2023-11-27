Police investigate after juvenile male found dead in downtown Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile male was found deceased by a passerby Monday in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said detectives launched the investigation after discovering the victim shortly before noon on Monday in the 1000 block of Grand Boulevard.

Police say the victim was deceased from unknown bodily trauma.

The age of the juvenile is not known, but a KCPD spokesperson said he is "not a teen."

E. 10th Street between Grand Boulevard and Walnut Street was blocked off by police as part of their investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

