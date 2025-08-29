Police: Boy ‘accidentally’ fires gun Thursday outside of Blue Valley Middle School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park say a boy accidentally fired a gun he found in his parents' car Thursday afternoon near Blue Valley Middle School.

A police spokesperson said the boy and a parent were inside a car watching the boy’s brother practice when the boy found the gun in the car.

Police say the boy fired the gun in the car, and the bullet went into the ground. It did not appear as if the boy was aiming or shooting at anyone.

No injuries were reported.

