Police re-open EB I-70 at I-435 in Kansas City, Missouri

UPDATE, 5:20 p.m. | The roadway is back open.

ORIGINAL REPORT | The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed at Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Missouri, late Thursday afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported the incident just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

TRAFFIC ALERT (Jackson County): I-70 EB CLOSED AT I-435. USE ALT ROUTE. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/2aqQLW9AlE — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) June 11, 2026

The reason and duration of the closure weren’t immediately known.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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