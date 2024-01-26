Police confiscate 2 guns, arrest student after fight at Raytown High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student was arrested and two guns were confiscated after a fight at Raytown High School on Friday, police said.

No other details on the incident were immediately available, but Principal Dr. Andrew McCarthy confirmed the weapons were found in a letter to families.

Police said no shots were fired during the fight.

"Dear RHS Families, The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority and because of this I wanted to share that a weapon was found on campus today," McCarthy said in part in the letter. "The administration acted swiftly in partnership with the Raytown Police Department and RQS security to ensure the safety of all students and staff."

It's not immediately clear if any students were injured in the incident, but police said the investigation was underway.

"I am proud that we have an environment where parents and students report anything that might be suspicious," McCarthy said. "This helps us keep our school a safe environment to learn and work."

McCarthy asked parents for help in "checking students' backpacks before school."

—

