Police credit Liberty store clerk for preventing $30K crypto scam involving elderly victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Liberty say a quick-thinking store clerk helped prevent an elderly victim from being scammed out of $30,000.

According to a social media post, a clerk working at a store Thursday noticed an elderly person enter the store and walk to a cryptocurrency machine while speaking on the phone.

The clerk walked over to the person and intervened before the transaction took place and called police.

Officers arrived and spoke with the elderly person, who told them they were on the phone with a person claiming to be a support agent with Microsoft, promising to delete a virus on the victim’s computer in exchange for $30,000 in crypto payment.

Police say they have put up warning signs on all crypto machines in the city to remind users of the potential for scams and other illegal activity.

“If something doesn’t feel right, stop the transaction and call police immediately,” police said on social media.

