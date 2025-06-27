Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HIGHWAY STANDOFF | Both directions of I-35 are closed at MO 291 after suspect pursuit

The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 were closed at Missouri Highway 291 Friday afternoon in Clay County.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Both directions of Interstate 35 were closed at Missouri Highway 291 Friday afternoon in Clay County.

A Clay County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said around 2:47 p.m. Friday, deputies spotted a driver with a felony warrant on 69 Highway near Stockdale Road.

The driver fled south on 69 Highway before merging onto southbound I-35. During the pursuit, the driver stopped to let out a passenger before continuing southbound on I-35.

Deputies were successful in using stop sticks to deflate the tires on the suspect's vehicle.

Deputies finally stopped the vehicle by using a tactical vehicle maneuver, but the suspect refused to exit the vehicle.

Deputies have called in additional sources to get the suspect out of the vehicle.

A post by the Missouri Department of Transportation indicated the interstate was closed due to a "police emergency."

KC Scout video showed several emergency vehicles in both directions of the interstate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

