HIGHWAY STANDOFF | Both directions of I-35 are closed at MO 291 after suspect pursuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Both directions of Interstate 35 were closed at Missouri Highway 291 Friday afternoon in Clay County.

A Clay County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said around 2:47 p.m. Friday, deputies spotted a driver with a felony warrant on 69 Highway near Stockdale Road.

The driver fled south on 69 Highway before merging onto southbound I-35. During the pursuit, the driver stopped to let out a passenger before continuing southbound on I-35.

Deputies were successful in using stop sticks to deflate the tires on the suspect's vehicle.

Deputies finally stopped the vehicle by using a tactical vehicle maneuver, but the suspect refused to exit the vehicle.

Deputies have called in additional sources to get the suspect out of the vehicle.

A post by the Missouri Department of Transportation indicated the interstate was closed due to a "police emergency."

3:42pm UPDATE - Both I-35 NB and SB are CLOSED at MO-291. #kctraffic https://t.co/vzSNAZ7dbk — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) June 27, 2025

KC Scout video showed several emergency vehicles in both directions of the interstate.

'Police emergency' closes SB I-35 at 291 Highway in Clay County

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.