Police: Homicide investigation underway Sunday night at 29th, Wabash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a homicide reported Sunday night.

A police spokesperson said they had been notified of the homicide around 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Wabash.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte posted on social media that a victim was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Sunday Evening Homicide



Few details are available. @KansasCity @JacksonCountyMO pic.twitter.com/VJZDi9ULxm — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) June 2, 2025

This is a developing story and may be updated.

