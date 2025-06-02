Watch Now
Police: Homicide investigation underway Sunday night at 29th, Wabash

Will Shaw/KSHB
Police tape blocks off an area on Sunday, June 1, 2025 near 29th Street and Wabash Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a homicide reported Sunday night.

A police spokesperson said they had been notified of the homicide around 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Wabash.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte posted on social media that a victim was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

