Police identify 16-year-old boy as victim of fatal shooting in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said Tuesday that a teenage boy died in a fatal shooting last week in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Victor Jimenez Diaz, 16, lost his life in a homicide on the afternoon of April 10 near East 69th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue.

Officers responded to the area after receiving reports of shots fired in the area, before the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Police arrived to the scene and located Jimenez Diaz suffering from gunshot wounds. The teen died on the scene.

KCPD said the circumstances leading to the shooting weren't immediately clear.

On Tuesday, the department said that the investigation is ongoing and there are no updates.

