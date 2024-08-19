Police identify 3 killed in crash that injured 9 total in east Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police identified the three people who died in a crash that also injured six others last week in east Kansas City, Missouri.

Donelle Morris, 16, Reginald K. Smith, 37, and Myesha S. Gentry, 32, all died in the crash that happened near East 35th Street and Norton Avenue.

An investigation found Morris was driving a blue Kia Soul that had been reported stolen.

As Morris was driving at a high rate of speed on 35th, a white Chevy Tahoe was heading east.

Morris attempted to pass the Tahoe as the driver was turning left, and the Kia hit the SUV.

The impact caused the Kia to crash into a utility pole and flip onto its roof. Morris, Smith and Gentry were all inside the Kia.

The driver of the Tahoe and five others who were in the Kia, including multiple children, were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Before the crash, police said the Kia had been stopped for a traffic violation at East 31st Street and Cleveland Avenue

As officers were walking up to the Kia, Morris sped off. Police did not initiate a pursuit.

