Police identify teen found shot to death in south Kansas City, Missouri, church parking lot

KSHB 41 News staff
Posted at 1:02 PM, Jun 27, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police released the name of a teenager found shot to death June 24 in the parking lot of a church at Bannister and Raytown roads.

Tytus Bridgeford, 16, was found about 9:30 a.m.

Police asked for the public's help to identify the victim and were able to get that information released Thursday.

No motive is known for the homicide and no arrests have been made.

This is the 72nd homicide of the year in KCMO.

There had been 97 homicides in KCMO at this time last yearl

