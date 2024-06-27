Police identify teen found shot to death in south Kansas City, Missouri, church parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police released the name of a teenager found shot to death June 24 in the parking lot of a church at Bannister and Raytown roads.

Tytus Bridgeford, 16, was found about 9:30 a.m.

Police asked for the public's help to identify the victim and were able to get that information released Thursday.

No motive is known for the homicide and no arrests have been made.

This is the 72nd homicide of the year in KCMO.

There had been 97 homicides in KCMO at this time last yearl

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.