Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say they made one of the largest fentanyl busts in years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, believe they made one of the area’s largest fentanyl busts in the last five years earlier this month.

A KCKPD spokesperson says the department’s Narcotics and Special Operations Units seized more than nine pounds of fentanyl while serving a warrant on Oct. 16, at a short-term rental address in downtown KCK.

In addition to the fentanyl seized during the warrant, officers recovered 11 firearms, 64 grams of methamphetamine, a half-pound of marijuana and 786 miscellaneous pills.

Police estimate the value of the drugs seized at more than $100,000.

Three suspects were arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute. The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office has not publicly identified the suspects charged, and KCK police say they won’t identify the suspects due to an ongoing investigation.

The KCKPD spokesperson said the owner of the short-term rental cooperated with the search warrant and is not currently facing charges.

“This was our biggest, if not the metro’s, biggest fentanyl seizure since we began tracking the drug in late 2020,” KCKPD Capt. Shawn Magee said in a press release Thursday announcing the bust.

Magee said the owner of the short-term rental likely had no idea they were renting to drug dealers.

“Unfortunately, switching locations by booking different rentals is appealing to these dealers because it creates a covert setting, making them more difficult to track.”

No injuries were reported in the execution of the warrant.

