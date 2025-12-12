Police in Kansas City, Missouri, ask for public’s help to locate missing woman, 19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old woman.

A KCPD spokesperson said Tamiyah Williams was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Friday in the area of E. 68th Street and The Paseo Boulevard.

Family members believe Williams left the area without shoes and is not dressed appropriately for the weather conditions.

Williams is described as a Black female, 5’2” and 115 pounds. She was wearing a black hoodie and blue pants when she was last seen.

Anyone with information about Williams should call 911.

