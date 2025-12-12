Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, ask for public’s help to locate missing woman, 19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old woman.

A KCPD spokesperson said Tamiyah Williams was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Friday in the area of E. 68th Street and The Paseo Boulevard.

Family members believe Williams left the area without shoes and is not dressed appropriately for the weather conditions.

Williams is described as a Black female, 5’2” and 115 pounds. She was wearing a black hoodie and blue pants when she was last seen.

Anyone with information about Williams should call 911.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

