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Police in Kansas City, Missouri, investigate Sunday night homicide

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Al Miller/KSHB
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Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators were called out Sunday night on a homicide near E. 47th Street and Pittman Road.

Online crime reports indicate Kansas City, Missouri, police were called out around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on a shooting in the 4600 block of Overton Avenue.

A police spokesperson was responding to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

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