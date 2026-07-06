Police in Kansas City, Missouri, investigate Sunday night homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators were called out Sunday night on a homicide near E. 47th Street and Pittman Road.

Online crime reports indicate Kansas City, Missouri, police were called out around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on a shooting in the 4600 block of Overton Avenue.

A police spokesperson was responding to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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