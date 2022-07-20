Police in Kansas City negotiating with armed, barricaded person

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are working to resolve a standoff with an armed person in south Kansas City, Missouri.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson said the person has barricaded themselves near a location in the 9300 block of Bales Avenue.

The spokesperson said the person was wanted, but did not immediately indicate what they were wanted for.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .