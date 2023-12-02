Police in Kansas City negotiating with armed subject locked in house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police negotiators are working to resolve a standoff with an armed man barricaded inside of a house.

A Kansas City, Missouri, police spokesperson said officers were initially dispatched around 1:30 p.m. Friday on an armed disturbance.

The subject was in a house in the 2000 block of E. 82nd Terrace with several others at the time of the disturbance. Police say the other occupants left the house safely, but one subject refused to come out.

Police continued to negotiate with the man as of 6:30 p.m. Friday night.

