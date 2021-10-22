Police investigate deadly Northland stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing Friday afternoon in the Northland.

Dispatchers told KSHB 41 News that around 3:25 p.m., officers were called to the 6200 block of N. Topping Avenue on a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, they located a man that had been stabbed to death.

No suspect information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

