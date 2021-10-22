Police investigate deadly Northland stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing Friday afternoon in the Northland.
Dispatchers told KSHB 41 News that around 3:25 p.m., officers were called to the 6200 block of N. Topping Avenue on a reported stabbing.
When officers arrived, they located a man that had been stabbed to death.
No suspect information was immediately available.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.