Police investigate ‘disruption’ of grave at Forrest Hills Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, were called to investigate the “disruption” of a grave Tuesday at Forrest Hills Cemetery.

A police spokesperson said property crimes detectives were called to the cemetery around 9 a.m. to investigate a grave that had been disrupted.

The cemetery, located near 69th Street and Troost Avenue, was established in 1888.

Investigation into the incident continues.

This developing story may be updated.

