Police investigate early Thursday homicide in rural Ray County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several law enforcement agencies are investigating an early morning homicide in rural Ray County.

Ray County Sheriff Gary Blackwell posted information about the homicide Thursday morning on social media.

Blackwell said deputies were called earlier Thursday to a location near Lawson, Missouri.

A suspect is in custody.

Deputies from Ray and Clay County, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, are investigating.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

