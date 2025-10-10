Police investigate homicide in Kansas City convenience store parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly shooting Thursday night in a convenience store parking lot.

Sometime before 7 p.m. Thursday, Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to the 1300 block of E. Bannister Road on a shooting.

A police spokesperson was responding to the scene as homicide detectives worked the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.