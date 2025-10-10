Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police investigate homicide in Kansas City convenience store parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly shooting Thursday night in a convenience store parking lot.

Sometime before 7 p.m. Thursday, Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to the 1300 block of E. Bannister Road on a shooting.

A police spokesperson was responding to the scene as homicide detectives worked the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

