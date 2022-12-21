Police investigate life-threatening shooting in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Kansas City, Missouri, police were called around 3 p.m. to a shooting in the 8100 block of N. Denver Avenue in the Northland.
Once they arrived, they located a gunshot victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
