Police investigate life-threatening shooting in Northland

Posted at 3:46 PM, Dec 21, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were called around 3 p.m. to a shooting in the 8100 block of N. Denver Avenue in the Northland.

Once they arrived, they located a gunshot victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

