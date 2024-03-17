Police investigate man’s death early Sunday as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Homicide detectives are investigating Sunday the death of an adult male found in Kansas City, Missouri.

A police spokesperson said officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday to an area near 94th Terrace and Cable Road on a reported dead body.

Officers on the scene located an adult male who appeared to have been shot. Paramedics who had also responded to the scene declared the male deceased.

Police did not immediately provide any suspect information.

